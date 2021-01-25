Advertisement

Trinity Health announces new COVID-19 antibody treatment

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health announced Monday a COVID-19 antibody treatment that may help those who are diagnosed avoid a stay in the hospital.

The infusion is nicknamed “BAM,” which is what’s known as monoclonal antibody therapeutic.

The FDA authorized the use of “BAM” for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in November.

The treatment targets the COVID-19 and blocks the virus from attaching and entering the human cells.

The treatment is most beneficial when given as early as possible.

There are certain criteria to be able to receive this treatment.

Your News Leader will take a closer look at this treatment Tuesday and what it could mean for fighting COVID-19.

