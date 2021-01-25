Advertisement

Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency.

The justices threw out Trump’s challenge to lower court rulings that had allowed lawsuits to go forward alleging that he violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause by accepting payments from foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel and patronize other businesses owned by the former president and his family.

The high court also ordered the lower court rulings thrown out as well and directed appeals courts in New York and Richmond, Virginia, to dismiss the suits as moot now that Trump is no longer in office.

The outcome leaves no judicial opinions on the books in an area of the law that has been rarely explored in U.S. history.

The cases involved suits filed by Maryland and the District of Columbia, and high-end restaurants and hotels in New York and Washington, D.C., that “found themselves in the unenviable position of having to compete with businesses owned by the President of the United States.”

The suits sought financial records showing how much state and foreign governments have paid the Trump Organization to stay and eat at Trump-owned properties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.7% daily rate; 3,079 tests, 99 positive, 0 deaths
Congressman Kelly Armstrong letter
North Dakota congressman Kelly Armstrong responds to treatment of National Guard troops in Washington D.C.
vaccine locator
North Dakota Department of Health creates COVID-19 vaccine locator
State lawmakers will be looking over a bill that, if passed, would increase the state’s minimum...
ND bill could change minimum wage
Jorgen Knutson
Bismarck senior walks 10 to 12 miles a day to stay active during pandemic

Latest News

Google Maps will soon display COVID-19 vaccination sites.
Google Maps to display COVID-19 vaccination sites
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to reinstate COVID-19 travel rules, add South Africa to restricted list
Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over...
Dominion Voting Systems sues Giuliani over election claims
A baby was dropped off by an apparent carjacker on the side of the road in Houston.
Amazon driver finds baby abandoned on roadside after Houston carjacking