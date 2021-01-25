North Dakota National Guard returns from mission in Washington D.C.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Members of the North Dakota National Guard who traveled to the nation’s capitol to provide extra security for the inauguration have returned home.

Your News Leader was granted exclusive access as troops arrived in Bismarck Sunday evening.

Now that the inauguration is over, about 150 troops from the North Dakota National Guard returned to their families.

“They had zero issues, no problem, they just fought through it,” said a member of the North Dakota National Guard.

Members of the 816th military police company chatted with other company commanders about their time in Washington D.C.

“The security and wellbeing is one of our top priorities and we were able to fulfill all those obligations while out there in the D.C. area,” said 816th Military Police Company Sgt Benjamin Peterson.

Sergeant 1st Class Benjamin Peterson said the amount of troops protecting the nation’s capitol was a unique sight.

“So I’ve never been to an inauguration but absolutely it was amazing to see the different state coming together,” said Sgt Peterson.

North Dakota’s partnership with Montana and Rhode Island guard members didn’t come without health concerns. North Dakota Guard troops were tested for COVID-19 and the goal is to test all 25,000 troops nationwide within the next few days.

Sgt Peterson said it was an important opportunity to applying training to real world situations.

“All the training that we do at drill, this was kind of the bigger picture. So all those soldiers get to understand why we do what we do at drill,” said Sgt Peterson.

Now Peterson, along with other members of the Military Police, will continue training for the next time they’re called upon.

All of North Dakota’s National Guard members have returned from Washington D.C.

More than 10,000 troops are expected to return to their home states within the next 10 days.

