ND takes over Emerald Ash Borer regulation

Emerald Ash Borer
Emerald Ash Borer(Associated Press)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Federal Government discontinued some of its Emerald Ash Borer regulations, so North Dakota is stepping in with some of its own.

The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species that lives in and kills ash trees. State Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring said about 60% of North Dakota’s trees are ash, and the state could risk losing those 90 million plants to the bug. The state regulation would ban people from moving firewood across the state line.

The EAB isn’t in North Dakota but has been spotted in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Manitoba.

“It’s education, it’s outreach, letting the public know. We also ask them to go on our website, and right now moving uncertified firewood out of areas under quarantine are a state offence,” said Goehring.

The Department of Agriculture has launched a firewood finder on their website where people can go to buy and sell firewood in the state.

