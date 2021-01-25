BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mystics women’s basketball team is playing its first game of the season on Monday against Dawson Community College.

With the likes of All-American Amber Stevahn moving on from Bismarck State, a lot has changed since BSC has last played.

Thai Haggin is the new head coach and says the break has been both good and bad for her team.

Thai Haggin, BSC Head Coach, said, “Good meaning that we have fresh legs but bad in a sense that we haven’t been able to do as much team bonding as we would do in the past. Where that’d go out to eat places together or we would maybe do something in the dorms together so that part of it makes it a little tough.”

Despite a new coach and a big roster turnover, the style of play for Bismarck State will not change.

Haggin said, “We like to run and gun. We like to count on our defense. We want them to work hard that expectation is still there. We’re a very young team so like you said so coming out of the gates here, our first game will be a true test of where we’re at, but I fully expect them to work hard. They’ve been committed through the off season to learn and to grow as individual because we are such a young team.”

Kaity Hove, Bismarck State guard, said, “She wants us to play together. Try not to be on our own. Use each other and trust each other and overall, just being a team.”

