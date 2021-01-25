Brent DeKok’s Decision

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Brent DeKok has been open about his journey fighting brain cancer so many basketball fans already know DeKok decided he needed to step down from his head coaching duties at St. Mary’s to focus on the next step.

Coach DeKok recently traveled to Houston but he did not qualify for a clinical trial so based on the advice of his doctor he is pulling back from the daily duties of coaching.

DeKok indicated coaching a varsity program was zapping his strength and energy so he wanted more consistency for the remainder of the season instead of only being able to be there when his health allowed.

Chad Schon will be the Saints head coach, plus Joe Mueller will be assisting with the varsity as well. Taylor Krenz will coach the JV team.

The Saints head to Watford City on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.