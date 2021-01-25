Amber Stevahn Named NSIC North Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

MINOT, N.D. - Minot State’s Amber Stevahn was named the NSIC North Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

She scored 45 points, shot 64.5% from the field, and brought down 21 rebounds over the course of two MSU home wins over Minnesota Crookston.

The Beavers return to the court on Friday with a road contest against Bemidji State at 6 p.m.

