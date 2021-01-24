Sunday: 3.7% daily rate; 3,079 tests, 99 positive, 0 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.7%* Sunday. There are 49 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 3,079 tests, 99 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1411 total). 1,097 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,079 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,489,462 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

99 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

76 – PCR Tests | 23 - Antigen Tests96,817 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

3.70% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,097 - Total Active Cases

-64 - Individuals from yesterday.

151 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

94,309 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

49 – Currently Hospitalized

-1 - Individuals from yesterday.

0 – New Deaths*** (1,411 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Bottineau County - 2

· Bowman County – 3

· Burleigh County – 10

· Cass County – 29

· Dickey County – 1

· Emmons County - 1

Grand Forks County – 11

Kidder County - 1

· McKenzie County – 2

· McLean County – 1

· Mercer County - 1

· Morton County – 3

· Pembina County – 2

· Pierce County - 1

· Ransom County – 3

· Renville County - 3

· Richland County – 6

· Stark County – 1

· Walsh County – 2

· Ward County – 12

· Williams County – 4

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.