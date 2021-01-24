North Dakota congressman Kelly Armstrong responds to treatment of National Guard troops in Washington D.C.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a letter to congressional leadership, North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong said he is appalled at how national guard troops were treated in Washington, D.C. this week.

In the letter, Armstrong calls for an immediate investigation after National Guard troops securing the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., were ordered out of the building and to rest in an active parking garage.

He expressed concern regarding the treatment of thousands of National Guardsmen on January 21, and offered his assistance in the investigation.

Nearly 2,600 soldiers, including about 150 from North Dakota, helped guarantee the peaceful transfer of power.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called the treatment of guardsmen a “national disgrace.”

He said he requested that National Guard members deployed to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration return home..

The National Guard said it moved troops out of the Capitol Rotunda and other spaces to parking garages at the behest of Capitol Police.

The Guardsmen were allowed back inside after reports were widely shared of the conditions in the garages, with few bathrooms and little covering from the cold.

Montana sent 150 Army National Guard soldiers to help provide security for the inauguration Wednesday.

