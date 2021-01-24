First District considering adjustments to vaccine rollout

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Unit said soon they may begin to adjust the way vaccines are administered.

Currently, only adults over the age of 75 may call to schedule an appointment for the vaccine with the public health provider, and their phone lines were overwhelmed with the volume of calls, sometimes leading to a busy signal.

First District Executive Officer Lisa Clute said as the eligibility to receive vaccinations expands, they will need to find new ways to schedule and administer the vaccine in order to keep up with increasing demand.

“Currently we are doing it all by appointment, and we would expect that in about two to three weeks, we will not be able to do that any longer, and we’ll have to look at some more mass vaccination processes,” said Clute.

Clute explained that they are still figuring out ways to vaccinate many at a time while also allowing for social distance, and for healthcare workers to monitor any allergic reactions for at least 15 minutes after the shot is given.

