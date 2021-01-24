Domestic Violence Crisis Center receives large donations through Twice Blessed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s Domestic Violence Crisis Center surpassed its fundraising goal for this year’s Twice Blessed campaign.

The fundraiser kicked off in November and fished up at the beginning of the new year.

St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation partnered with the crisis center, matching up to $10,000 in funds.

This year, the center reached a new high in money raised, at more than $33,000, plus the additional $10,000 match for a total of more than $43,000.

The funds go directly back to the center helping keep day-to-day operations open and available for those who need them.

Executive Director Jill McDonald expressed gratitude to the community for helping during a time when many are struggling financially.

“We were really excited to achieve that during a year that we know is very difficult in our community. A lot of folks are feeling like times are tough. So, we know that each and every one of those dollars means so much,” said McDonald.

While the Twice Blessed fundraiser is over, the Crisis Center accepts donations year-round.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.