Christmas Eve drink sale bill fails

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Did you try to make a last-second run for drinks on Christmas Eve, but couldn’t make it before the 6 pm cutoff?

Well, it might be another two years before that becomes a thing of the past.

The state senate killed a bill that would allow alcohol sales after 6 pm on Christmas Eve, which remains illegal. It was a split issue, with 20 senators voting for it, and 27 going against.

1:30: “The cut off of 6 pm is pretty arbitrary and unnecessary, especially when you consider servers literally have to go around families eating a meal and pulling drinks off of the table. Some who may be there having their Christmas Eve meal,” Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, said.

There’s another bill that loosens restrictions on alcohol sales, but during declared states of emergency.

Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, introduced a bill that would bar any governor from prohibiting alcohol sales during states of emergency.

Becker owns property in Bismarck that features bars and restaurants.

