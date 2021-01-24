Bismarck Century High archery student to compete at World Ranking Event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck Century High School student will be in the international spotlight this spring as she represents the United States in an archery championship.

Kinley Hetletved eyes are on the prize.

She, her sister and dad caught up with friends about recent archery tournaments.

Over a decade ago, Kinley’s father Lee picked up a bow and handed it to her.

Lee: “It wasn’t long before I realized that [Kinley] had some talents there that needed to be mined,” said Lee Hetletved.

At the time, archery programs were up and coming in Bismarck, so Lee decided to add “coach” to his list of roles.

“I was so excited,” said Kinley Hetletved.

In 2020, she brought home three national championships, a bronze medal and was selected to be a part of the United States Archery team. She credits her success to her parents’ coaching.

“I thank them for everything so to be able to get big hugs from them meant everything,” said Kinley Hetletved.

Now, she’s headed to Columbia, South America in March for a world ranking archery event.

“I’m so excited to be able to represent our country because it’s really been a journey in the making,” said Kinley.

Five years ago she suffered from “target panic,” an anxiety many athletes in the sports face about missing a shot. Kinley says meditation and a good coach have helped her overcome the anxiety.

“Think and look at life a lot differently and in a more positive way and talk to myself more positively,” said Kinley Hetletved.

Now she’s also coaching her younger sister to shoot for big goals as well.

Kinley said she trains almost every day after school and work.

