Winter weather and winds to further disrupt oil production

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil production has been hit with many curveballs this year, but bad winter weather hasn’t been one of them.But with high winds and winter weather finally showing up, it could further hurt production.

“Winter finally arriving in mid-January, we’re probably going to see some downward trends in production,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

Helms said the wind storm last week knocked about 50,000 to 75,000 barrels a day offline.

