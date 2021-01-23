Advertisement

Volunteers help Civil Air Patrol remove more than 7,200 wreaths from North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

Civil Air Patrol
Civil Air Patrol(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ever year, thousands honor heroes at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery with Wreaths Across America.

Now that the holiday season is over, volunteers and the Civil Air Patrol removed wreaths from more than 7,200 headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan. Volunteers often show up way before the clean up begins.

”It’s almost like a competition to get out here because our official starting time was 10 o’clock but people come out here earlier to make sure that they’ll able to participate. We were all done by 20 (minutes) after 10,” said Civil Air Patrol Lt. Col. Kevin Iverson.

Iverson says they’ll decide whether to hold an in-person wreath ceremony later in the year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone XL Pipeline
North Dakota and Montana lawmakers react to Keystone XL pipeline
Gov. Burgum reaction
North Dakota governor reacts to treatment of National guardsmen in nation’s capital
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.1% daily rate; 7,334 tests, 196 positive, 3 deaths
Berthold drug bust
Woman arrested after methamphetamine, cash found during traffic stop
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.9% daily rate; 7,064 tests, 169 positive, 8 deaths

Latest News

Jorgen Knutson
Bismarck senior walks 10 to 12 miles a day to stay active during pandemic
vaccine locator
North Dakota Department of Health creates COVID-19 vaccine locator
light-striking germ-zapping robot
Jamestown Regional Medical Center receives second germ-zapping machine
MHA mask mandate
Mask Mandate still in effect for MHA Nation