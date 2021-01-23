Three Affiliated Tribes education program awarded grant
NEW TOWN, N.D. – The Department of Health and Human Services is investing in a tribal program that promotes school readiness in young children.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, announced Friday that the Three Affiliated Tribes Head Start Program has been awarded more than $1 million to go toward the educational development for young children and toddlers.
The $1.2 million have been awarded from the department’s Head Start Fund.
