Three Affiliated Tribes education program awarded grant

Three Affiliated Tribes Head Start Program Grant
Three Affiliated Tribes Head Start Program Grant
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. – The Department of Health and Human Services is investing in a tribal program that promotes school readiness in young children.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, announced Friday that the Three Affiliated Tribes Head Start Program has been awarded more than $1 million to go toward the educational development for young children and toddlers.

The $1.2 million have been awarded from the department’s Head Start Fund.

