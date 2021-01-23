Advertisement

The Art Of Writing

Published: Jan. 23, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - January is National Hobby Month, a perfect time to get back into an old hobby you love.

Or, you can pick up a new hobby. One hobby that’s easy to get into is creative writing. All you have to do is grab a pen and paper and you’re set.

Justin Cancilliere is the Executive Director for the “BisMan Writer’s Guild” and he joins us to talk to us about creative writing and why it’s such a great hobby.

