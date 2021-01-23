Advertisement

Spring turkey hunting season set to begin

turkey hunting
turkey hunting(WCAX)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is gearing up for the 2021 Spring Turkey Season.

This year the department is offering 775 more wild turkey licenses than they did last year.  Hettinger and Adams counties will be closed this year due to a lack of turkeys in the area. Spring turkey applicants can apply online before Feb. 10.

According to the department, muzzle loading rifles are no longer a legal firearm.

You can find more about changes in 2021 here.

