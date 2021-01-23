Saturday: 2.9% daily rate; 7,064 tests, 169 positive, 8 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.9%* Saturday. There are 50 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 7,064 tests, 169 were positive. There were 8 new deaths (1411 total). 1,161 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,064 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,486,512 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

169 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

131 – PCR Tests | 38 - Antigen Tests96,720 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

2.94% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,161 - Total Active Cases

-23 - Individuals from yesterday.

162 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

94,148 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

50 – Currently Hospitalized

-3 - Individuals from yesterday.

8 – New Deaths*** (1,411 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 60s from Mountrail County.

Woman in her 90s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 70s from Rolette County.

Man in his 70s rom Stutsman County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 5

· Barnes County - 1

· Bottineau County - 2

· Bowman County – 1

· Burke County - 2

· Burleigh County – 21

· Cass County – 38

· Dunn County - 1

Grand Forks County – 17

Hettinger County - 1

· McKenzie County – 3

· Morton County – 4

· Mountrail County – 1

· Nelson County – 1

· Pembina County - 2

· Ramsey County – 3

· Ransom County – 1

· Renville County - 4

· Richland County – 1

· Rolette County – 9

· Sargent County - 1

· Stark County – 1

· Stutsman County – 3

· Towner County - 3

· Traill County – 2

· Walsh County – 3

· Ward County – 17

· Williams County – 21

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.