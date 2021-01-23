North Dakota governor reacts to treatment of National guardsmen in nation’s capital

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, commented on social media Friday, after news reports surfaced that some National Guardsmen in the nation’s capital had to rest in a parking garage Thursday night, rather than inside the U.S. Capitol building.

Burgum posted the following statement on Facebook:

“While those mentioned in the parking garage reports weren’t North Dakota National Guard, we expect better treatment of ALL our men and women in uniform. We look forward to the expected return of our Soldiers and Airmen this weekend and are deeply grateful for their service at the Capitol!”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.