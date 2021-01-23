Advertisement

North Dakota governor reacts to treatment of National guardsmen in nation’s capital

Gov. Burgum reaction
Gov. Burgum reaction(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, commented on social media Friday, after news reports surfaced that some National Guardsmen in the nation’s capital had to rest in a parking garage Thursday night, rather than inside the U.S. Capitol building.

Burgum posted the following statement on Facebook:

“While those mentioned in the parking garage reports weren’t North Dakota National Guard, we expect better treatment of ALL our men and women in uniform. We look forward to the expected return of our Soldiers and Airmen this weekend and are deeply grateful for their service at the Capitol!”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone XL Pipeline
North Dakota and Montana lawmakers react to Keystone XL pipeline
Additional charges filed against driver in airborne crash
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 2.4% daily rate; 7,407 tests, 152 positive, 13 deaths
Berthold drug bust
Woman arrested after methamphetamine, cash found during traffic stop
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.1% daily rate; 7,334 tests, 196 positive, 3 deaths

Latest News

statewide adoption of restraint and seclusion policies for school districts
Lawmakers discuss statewide adoption of restraint and seclusion policies for school districts
turkey hunting
Spring turkey hunting season set to begin
Lutheran Social Services North Dakota
Lutheran Social Services North Dakota
Minimum wage bill
Minimum wage bill
International Peace Garden Hires new Grounds Manager