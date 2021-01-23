Advertisement

North Dakota Department of Health creates COVID-19 vaccine locator

vaccine locator
vaccine locator(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As more doses of the coronavirus vaccine are delivered, the North Dakota Department of Health has a new tool to help you find who is giving vaccines.

The locator shows a list and map of where in North Dakota vaccines are available. It includes the name and city of the provider, what priority group can receive a vaccine and instructions on how to contact each provider.

North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccine Locator

