North Dakota Department of Health creates COVID-19 vaccine locator

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As more doses of the coronavirus vaccine are delivered, the North Dakota Department of Health has a new tool to help you find who is giving vaccines.

The locator shows a list and map of where in North Dakota vaccines are available. It includes the name and city of the provider, what priority group can receive a vaccine and instructions on how to contact each provider.

North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccine Locator

