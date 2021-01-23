Montana Governor orders National Guard to return home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte ordered the return of the 200 Montana National Guard members deployed to Washington, D.C., after he says thousands of men and women in uniform there were treated poorly.

Gianforte says National Guard Members were forced to leave the Capitol building, and were sent outside or to parking garages Thursday night; some without heat or necessary facilities.

Troops from Montana were sent to Washington D.C. a week ago to ensure a peaceful transition of power during the inauguration.

Friday morning, the governor instructed Gen. John Hronek to bring them home.

“What happened to them was a national disgrace. Thousands of guardsmen answered the call of duty to protect the republic, and they will have been pulling security duty for two weeks to support a peaceful transfer of power, and this is how they were treated? It’s outrageous,” said Gianforte.

There’s confusion surrounding who instructed National Guard Members to vacate the Capitol and why.

National Guard Bureau spokesmen said that the decision was made without Congressional members’ knowledge, and Capitol police say they didn’t instruct the National Guard to vacate the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.