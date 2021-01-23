Advertisement

Minot baseball coach reflects on legacy of Hank Aaron

Baseball lost a legend Friday with the passing of Hank Aaron at age 86.
Baseball lost a legend Friday with the passing of Hank Aaron at age 86.(AP)
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Baseball lost a legend Friday with the passing of Hank Aaron.

Minot Head Baseball Coach Pete Stenberg got to see him play in person at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium on a childhood trip.

Stenberg explained what made the Hall of Famer a role model for players and baseball fans.

“Nothing was nonchalant. It was ‘I’m going 100 miles per hour to get to that baseball,’ and he could hit the long ball, but also hit for average. When he was on the playing field, it was all business,” said Stenberg.

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs, 25 All-Star Game selections and won the 1957 World Series and National League Most Valuable Player with the Milwaukee Braves.

He was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1982. Aaron was 86.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone XL Pipeline
North Dakota and Montana lawmakers react to Keystone XL pipeline
Additional charges filed against driver in airborne crash
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 2.4% daily rate; 7,407 tests, 152 positive, 13 deaths
Berthold drug bust
Woman arrested after methamphetamine, cash found during traffic stop
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.1% daily rate; 7,334 tests, 196 positive, 3 deaths

Latest News

Seat belt
Lawmakers battling whether to tighten or loosen seat belt laws
Hess donates laptops for Minot State students
North Dakota lab
Group of North Dakota Doctors urge the Governor to reconsider is decision to let the mask mandate expire
Three Affiliated Tribes Head Start Program Grant
Three Affiliated Tribes education program awarded grant
CHI Mass COVID Vaccinations
CHI holds mass vaccination clinic