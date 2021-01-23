Minot baseball coach reflects on legacy of Hank Aaron

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Baseball lost a legend Friday with the passing of Hank Aaron.

Minot Head Baseball Coach Pete Stenberg got to see him play in person at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium on a childhood trip.

Stenberg explained what made the Hall of Famer a role model for players and baseball fans.

“Nothing was nonchalant. It was ‘I’m going 100 miles per hour to get to that baseball,’ and he could hit the long ball, but also hit for average. When he was on the playing field, it was all business,” said Stenberg.

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs, 25 All-Star Game selections and won the 1957 World Series and National League Most Valuable Player with the Milwaukee Braves.

He was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1982. Aaron was 86.

