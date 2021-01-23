Advertisement

Mask Mandate still in effect for MHA Nation

MHA mask mandate
MHA mask mandate(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Despite the state mask mandate expiring earlier this week, members of the MHA Nation will still be required to wear a mask when in public.

The tribe passed a mask mandate for all tribal buildings in March of 2020, and later expanded that to all public buildings throughout the reservation in October.

The tribe received their first vaccines in late December and began distributing them to healthcare workers.

Vaccines have begun being distributed to members of the public according to an three-phase, eight-tiered plan.Tribal leaders said that when a majority of the at-risk population receive vaccines they will reconsider the mask mandate.

“Our position is still that on Fort Berthold no matter who you are, if you’re in a public, indoor space, you still have to wear a mask; and we’re enforcing that. So we’re going to continue to do that as we vaccinate more and more people,” said Tribal Chairman Mark Fox.

Fox says the tribe will also continue mass COVID-19 testing events.

You can find more information on testing events here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone XL Pipeline
North Dakota and Montana lawmakers react to Keystone XL pipeline
Gov. Burgum reaction
North Dakota governor reacts to treatment of National guardsmen in nation’s capital
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 3.1% daily rate; 7,334 tests, 196 positive, 3 deaths
Berthold drug bust
Woman arrested after methamphetamine, cash found during traffic stop
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.9% daily rate; 7,064 tests, 169 positive, 8 deaths

Latest News

Jorgen Knutson
Bismarck senior walks 10 to 12 miles a day to stay active during pandemic
vaccine locator
North Dakota Department of Health creates COVID-19 vaccine locator
Civil Air Patrol
Volunteers help Civil Air Patrol remove more than 7,200 wreaths from North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
light-striking germ-zapping robot
Jamestown Regional Medical Center receives second germ-zapping machine