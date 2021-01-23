Mask Mandate still in effect for MHA Nation

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Despite the state mask mandate expiring earlier this week, members of the MHA Nation will still be required to wear a mask when in public.

The tribe passed a mask mandate for all tribal buildings in March of 2020, and later expanded that to all public buildings throughout the reservation in October.

The tribe received their first vaccines in late December and began distributing them to healthcare workers.

Vaccines have begun being distributed to members of the public according to an three-phase, eight-tiered plan.Tribal leaders said that when a majority of the at-risk population receive vaccines they will reconsider the mask mandate.

“Our position is still that on Fort Berthold no matter who you are, if you’re in a public, indoor space, you still have to wear a mask; and we’re enforcing that. So we’re going to continue to do that as we vaccinate more and more people,” said Tribal Chairman Mark Fox.

Fox says the tribe will also continue mass COVID-19 testing events.

You can find more information on testing events here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.