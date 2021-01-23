Lawmakers discuss statewide adoption of restraint and seclusion policies for school districts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers heard a bill that would require all school districts to adopt a restraint and seclusion policy to help de-escalate aggressive situations.

House Bill 1318 defines what that means, as well as how to implement it.

The bill would prohibit school personnel from using seclusion tactics.

It would prohibit locking a student in a room, giving them medications or restraining them unless the student’s behavior poses an imminent threat.

And even then, only after non-physical interventions were tried but were unsuccessful. Most parents hate the idea of somebody having to physically restrain their child.”

The two SRO’s that threw my asthmatic son, who I brought with me today who was in high distress because his BIP, Behavioral Intervention Plan had not been followed, against a concrete wall, who was crying ‘It hurts. It hurts. Please let go it hurts,” parent Nicki Kehr.

But educators said there are times when students put themselves and others in danger.

”You’ll find pictures of the destruction of my classroom from one of my students, and unfortunately this happened on daily basis, sometimes more. Students with emotional disturbances have difficulties self-regulating and they depend on the adults around them to provide a safe environment which at times include restraint and seclusion,” said North Central Special Education Director Ashley Wolsky.

And policies differ from one district to the next.

Lawmakers are being asked to consider uniform regulations that would prohibit restraint and seclusion.

The bill would also require school district personnel to take part in annual professional development, as well as training in positive behavior intervention, crisis de-escalation, and behavior management.

Senator Joan Heckaman spoke in favor of the bill. “We need to start with a policy. We need to work to educate everyone and then, through interventions with the student, get those students to the point where they can interact positively every day,” said Sen. Heckaman.

But other speakers voiced concerns about how much the policy would cost, the difficulty in implementing the required training, and the bill’s lack of flexibility, especially when educators feel their policies are already working well.

”I worry that if we adopt a policy this prescriptive in code if we learn of something better to handle some of these behavioral issues. districts are now limited to come before this body and ask and hope that you change it every two years,” said ND School Boards Association executive director Alexis Baxley.

Almost 20 people spoke at the hearing.

