Lawmakers battling whether to tighten or loosen seat belt laws

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Currently, a driver can only be pulled over in North Dakota if the passengers in the front seat aren’t wearing seatbelts. One bill this legislative session is looking to require all passengers to wear seat belts, while another is looking to loosen up the law.

Dueling bills in the House and the Senate have different perspectives on how restrictive the state’s seat belt laws should be. People whose lives have been saved by a seat belt have a stake in the issue as well.

Two horrifying car accidents within three years, that’s what Katie Fitzsimmons experienced about 15 years ago.

”I landed upside down. So when I came to a stop, I was facing oncoming traffic in the ditch hanging from my seat belt,” said car crash survivor, Fitzsimmons.

Now, she’s telling her story to convince everyone, including lawmakers, that wearing your seatbelt can save your life.

But lawmakers in the House are introducing a bill relaxing seat belt laws, pushing for there to be no legal requirements for anyone who’s eighteen or older to wear a seat belt. Currently only those sitting in the front seat seen without a seat belt on is primary cause for pulling someone over.

But a bill in the Senate aims to tighten up that up, so law enforcement can pull a vehicle over if any passenger isn’t wearing a seat belt.

”This bill is the only bill that we will consider that will save lives without costing a dollar of taxpayer money,” said Sen. Michael Dwyer, R-Bismarck.

Although the bill passed through the Senate with majority support, many lawmakers have questions on how responsible the driver is for passengers who don’t buckle up.

”You have a lot of responsibility. You’re the captain. What you say goes in that vehicle. So does the driver have some responsibility? You bet your boots!” said Sen. Dave Oehlke, R-Devils Lake.

However, Sen. Oehlke added there could be no extra liability on the driver in a crash unless the driver was being negligent.

Supporters of the bill said the legislation is not just to help the driver.

”When I think about first responders showing up to the scene of an accident, it’s very traumatic. They’re seeing people on their worst day. I just think that as much as we can do to help first responders get to an accident site where there’s as many survivors as possible and people are in as best of shape as possible, that’s the least that we could do as a community member,” said Fitzsimmons.

She added putting on your seat belt is an important personal responsibility. The differing views on seat belt laws will continue to be debated next week, with the House bill entering committee on Thursday, Jan. 28.

