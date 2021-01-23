Jamestown Regional Medical Center receives second germ-zapping machine

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Jamestown Regional Medical Center purchased their first light-striking germ-zapping robot in 2018.

This year to keep up with COVID needs, a second robot was secured with a state grant.

The robot, named. R.U.D.I is designed to destroy microscopic bacteria and other viruses.

The machine is wheeled into a room after it has been in use, and kills the germs with a light that scans the room.

Emergency manager Dane Grebel said adding the second machine was another safety measure to protect staff and patients against COVID-19.

“Obviously we’re physically cleaning rooms, but if we have this technology that we can run in that room for an extra 5-10 minutes to know for sure that we would kill anything in there; weather its COVID, MERSA, or whatever it might be, it’s totally worth it,” said Grebel.

The $100,000 machines are 99.9% effective.

Members of the community helped name R.U.D.I., which stands for robot used to destroy infections.

