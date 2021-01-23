International Peace Garden Hires new Grounds Manager

DUNSEITH, N.D. – A state treasure is adding a new staff member to help with preservation, cultivating, and nurturing one of nature’s most historic sites.

Kenny Keith has accepted the role of Grounds Manager for the International Peace Gardens. Keith brings two decades of experience in the landscaping industry, and grew up as a third generation landscaper.

He said joining the team working on the development of a historic site has been a long-time goal.

Keith is from Fredrick, Maryland, and has served in the roles of production supervisor, production specialist and director of operations at other landscape-based companies in that region.

