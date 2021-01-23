Advertisement

Hess donates laptops for Minot State students

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University recently received a donation of computers from Hess Corporation.

The company sent nearly 200 laptops to the university.

Students will be able to check out the laptops for two weeks at a time for free.

Minot State IT Director George Withus said they arrived at a good time since many students that wished to attend class virtually did not have the equipment to do so.

“This is a great donation from Hess. They have been a great partner with Minot State over the years, and this was just perfect timing for it, too,” said Withus.

The university continues to operate under the HyFlex teaching model, which allows for instruction both in-person and through distance learning.

