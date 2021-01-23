Group of North Dakota Doctors urge the Governor to reconsider is decision to let the mask mandate expire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Members of The North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics are asking Governor Burgum to reconsider his decision to let the mask mandate expire.

They had previously sent multiple letters asking for mandates and to keep his order in place.

The group’s president said the Governors decision was short-sided considering what’s going on nationally and globally with COVID-19.

She said the mask mandate reduced the rate of infection, deaths and hospital capacity concerns.

“Now what has happened with the governor taking away that mask mandate, is really we’ve set ourselves up for all that we were experiencing in November again,” said NDAAP President Dr. Kathy Anderson, MD.

Dr. Anderson said she doesn’t understand the rush to end the mandate given the fact that death rates nationally are higher than ever.

