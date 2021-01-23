Advertisement

County by County, January 22, 2021

County by County
County by County(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In this week’s County by County, Your News Leader looks at some COVID-19 guidelines in two counties, testing in another, and city snow removal.

It’s that time of year when snow removal is a necessity. Devils Lake Public works is reminding residents when to remove their cars from the roadways.

For avenues, those are cleared Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Streets are cleared on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Downtown is cleared Monday through Saturday 2:00 a.m. through 7:00 a.m.

Failure to remove your car from the roadways on these days could result in a fine up to $50.

During a special school board meeting for Rugby Public School, officials approved going back to a five-day in-person schedule.

This will start on Feb. 8.

The last day of virtual learning will be on Jan. 29.

The district will continue to require masks for students, staff, and visitors.

The school board will review this policy again on Feb. 9.

Heading North for COVID-19 headlines in Rolette County, where the Rolla City Council has voted to extend their city-wide mask mandate to Feb. 17.

--

The City of Minot is still offering rapid COVID-19 testing.

The rapid testing will be offered on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The rapid testing is at Fire Station 1, located on 10th Street SW.

