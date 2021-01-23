Closer look at impact of Lutheran Social Services ND announcement

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This past week Your News Leader has been reporting on the announcement from Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota that they would be laying off much of their staff and reducing the number of programs they offer.

It’s news that could have a ripple effect across North Dakota.

“We at this agency recognize the profound impact that this unfortunate financial situation has had on those people and their families in addition to our employees all across the state,” said LSS CEO Bob Otterson.

Before the announcement of possible bankruptcy, Lutheran Social Services offered 20 programs to the community.

Those included Gambler’s Choice and Free Through Recovery, a peer counseling program overseen by the state Behavioral Health Department aimed at reducing recidivism.

“We’ve served about 2900 different individuals in the state in the three years that FTR has been in operation,” said Eric Bonness, Free Through Recovery Statewide Administrator with the state Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division.

Lutheran Social Services was one of the Care Coordinators and provided peer counseling for that project, but now like with many of their programs those clients are being referred to other providers in the area.

Some said this could overwhelm non-profits already struggling due to the pandemic’s impact on need and resources.

“They were involved in the Free Through a Recovery Program, guardianship programs, and just some other little things that sort of add up and add to the burden of other nonprofits,” said Liz Larsen, YWCA Interim Executive Director.

Otterson addressed which types of programs they have begun cutting.

“Some programs that have been ended are those that may serve senior volunteers and some that are serving some specific client groups in mental services and behavior,” said Otterson.

Otterson said while they are greatly downsizing, they will not abandon their commitment to helping those who need it most.

Last year Lutheran Social Services served more than 24 thousand people across the state.

