CHI holds mass vaccination clinic

CHI Mass COVID Vaccinations
CHI Mass COVID Vaccinations(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mass COVID vaccinations have begun in North Dakota, meaning we’re moving beyond front line health care workers and those at highest risk. Doctors say this next phase is crucial to ending the pandemic.

Hospitals like CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck are holding mass vaccination clinics to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Hospital staff and patients broke down exactly what you can expect at one of these clinics.

Two hundred thirty patients came into CHI Friday for their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Among those was Katherine Branson.

“I just figured my age, it might be a good idea and make sure I don’t get the virus,” said Branson.

CHI’s first clinic was open to people 75 years and up in tier 1B, but staff members say they anticipate vaccinating more people in other 1B categories in the near future.

“Depending on our next allotment of vaccines, we currently have about 800 people on a waiting list. So, we’ll certainly be vaccinating those 75 years or older until we’re told that we can move down to the next determination by the state,” said Clinic Director Jen Miller.

When it’s your turn to get the vaccine, *this* is the setup you can expect.

“I just walked in and went over there and they marked my name off the register,” Branson said.

After a quick check in process, Branson is halfway to being fully protected and is already scheduled for the second dose. 

“Came back here and sat down and got my shot, and that was it,” Branson said.

“When they arrived today, they received an appointment card with the date of that vaccine clinic with a time of their appointment. So, they’ve already been scheduled. They just need to arrive on that date and time, and we’ll vaccinate them with their second vaccine,” Miller said.

Those at CHI on Friday will receive their second dose on February 19th. Another first round clinic has not been scheduled yet.

Hospital staff say they’re unsure when the next clinic will be because they’re waiting for allocations of doses from the state and federal governments.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

