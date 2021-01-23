Bismarck senior walks 10 to 12 miles a day to stay active during pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Finding reasons to stay active during the pandemic can be difficult and seniors are no exception to the challenge. That’s why the Burleigh County Senior Center offers a monthly wellness program that is keeping members exercising.

Jorgen Knutson is one senior who has walked his way to the front of the program. He said he started in March and has averaged 10 to 12 miles a day ever since. During the summer you can find him walking the trails near Pebble Creek but as the harsher weather sets in, he’s been getting his miles from walking the halls and garage of his apartment complex. Jorgen told us while he’s been walking his entire life, he’s thankful for the program.

“There’s a lot of neat things that Burleigh County does and it’s really fantastic. It really does help you to have some goals to try to achieve,” said Knutson.

In December alone, Jorgen logged 719,666 steps. That averages out to approximately 300 miles in a single month.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.