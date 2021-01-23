29-year-old man arrested after standoff with Fargo Police

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police in Fargo arrested a 29-year-old man after they say he confronted an officer and then hid in his own vehicle with a gun for several hours. Officers discovered a suspicious device in the man’s vehicle after arresting him and they called in a bomb squad.

Police say the man confronted an officer early Saturday before driving away.

The officer trailed him to a driveway, where the man covered his car’s windows from the inside with debris, obstructing the view inside. Officers also heard a gunshot from the vehicle.

They later determined the man was in the trunk. He surrendered without incident.

