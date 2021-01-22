Advertisement

Ziggy’s Caribbean Cuisine rolls into Minot

Ziggy's Caribbean Cuisine
Ziggy's Caribbean Cuisine(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The pandemic may be taking a toll on jobs throughout the country, but that hasn’t stopped local residents from creating new businesses.

Ziggy’s Caribbean Cuisine owner Rasheid Powell opened a food truck Monday on the 100 block of 2nd Avenue SW.

Powell said he knew starting his own business during COVID-19 would be challenging, but it was a chance he was willing to take, and so far, has been very successful.

“To tell you the truth I was nervous. Because, you know,  everybody is kind of strapped for cash right now, not a lot of people working, so it was a big risk I was willing to take,” said Powell.

For more information on when and where the food truck will be parked visit Ziggy’s Caribbean Cuisine Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force BAse
Update to apprehension of airmen in Minot following dorm inspection
Keystone XL Pipeline
North Dakota and Montana lawmakers react to Keystone XL pipeline
Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Burgum asks President Biden to reconsider revoking pipeline permit
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 2.4% daily rate; 7,407 tests, 152 positive, 13 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.0% daily rate; 6,308 tests, 158 positive, 1 death

Latest News

Eggs In Purgatory
Eggs In Purgatory
Staying On Track Of Your Goals
Staying On Track Of Your Goals
COVID-19 Vaccine Scams
COVID-19 Vaccine Scams
COVID-19 Vaccine Scams
COVID-19 Vaccine Scams