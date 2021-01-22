Ziggy’s Caribbean Cuisine rolls into Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The pandemic may be taking a toll on jobs throughout the country, but that hasn’t stopped local residents from creating new businesses.

Ziggy’s Caribbean Cuisine owner Rasheid Powell opened a food truck Monday on the 100 block of 2nd Avenue SW.

Powell said he knew starting his own business during COVID-19 would be challenging, but it was a chance he was willing to take, and so far, has been very successful.

“To tell you the truth I was nervous. Because, you know, everybody is kind of strapped for cash right now, not a lot of people working, so it was a big risk I was willing to take,” said Powell.

For more information on when and where the food truck will be parked visit Ziggy’s Caribbean Cuisine Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.