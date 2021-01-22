Woman arrested after methamphetamine, cash found during traffic stop

BERTHOLD, N.D. – A 50-year-old Stanley woman is in custody after police found more than a pound of methamphetamine and $10,000 cash during a traffic stop, according to Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt.

Schmidt said police pulled over Pamella Johnson around 1 a.m. on Highway 2 in Berthold.

He said K9 Hunter alerted to the vehicle, and a search revealed the drugs and the money.

Johnson faces an A-felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and a C-felony Possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia.

Online records indicate Johnson made her initial appearance on the charges Thursday and we be back in court April 1.

Johnson remains in custody in the Ward County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.