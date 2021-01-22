Advertisement

Williston woman charged in drug bust

(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jan. 22, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Northwest Narcotics Task Force and the Williston Police Department have arrested a Williston woman for possession of various types of drugs.

After conducting a search of the 2300 block of 17th Avenue West, Police say 35-year-old Monica McCoy of Williston had more than 2 ounces of meth, and more than 70 pills of MDMA, or ecstasy.

McCoy faces three felony drug charges, including possession and intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

