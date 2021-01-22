Public Wi-Fi coming to Minot Public Transit

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot Transit said they are working on offering public Wi-Fi to passengers on their fixed-route buses.

According to the transit superintendent, they upgraded their cellular network system with Verizon last year.

Now they are starting the procedure to get all the security measures in place.

“Being that it is a city-run network, we do need to have some security and some web filtering and things in place before we can make it public,” said Brian Horinka, Minot Vehicle Maintenance and Transit superintendent.

Minot buses will also be getting a new camera system in the coming months.

