ND League of Cities accepting entries for “If I were Mayor” essay contest

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota League of Cities, recently announced that they are accepting essays for the annual statewide “If I Were Mayor essay contest.”

All third grade and seventh-grade students are eligible to participate.

The competition asks for them to submit an essay about the strengths of their city and what they would improve if they were mayor.

Winners will get $150 in cash and see their essay featured in the League’s publication, CITYScan.

To submit an essay, visit the NDLC website by March 12.

The League will announce the winners during City Government Week, April 5-9.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.