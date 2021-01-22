Minot State alumni events adjust to pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – The annual Minot State Alumni and Friends Appreciation Night will be broken up into two parts to allow for more social distancing.

Both events will be held at the MSU Dome at 6 p.m.

The first part is Friday night during the women’s basketball game against the Minnesota Crookston.

The second part will be held next Friday, Jan. 29., during the men’s game against Bemidji State University.

This year guests will be served pizza during the game instead of the traditional buffet beforehand as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

“The fact that we can bring people back to campus and have them enjoy Minot State and the fun that we have here, and that they had here when they were at school here, that really is a rewarding thing for us that we get to bring them back. We can keep them safe and healthy, and we’ve come up with a way that we can still celebrate,” said Janna McKechnie, MSU director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving.

According to McKechnie, roughly 650 guests show up for Appreciation Night every year, and this year they are expecting a little less than half of that.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.