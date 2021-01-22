MHA Nation expands COVID-19 vaccination

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Tribal and health leaders of the MHA nation have been hard at work since December distributing vaccines to essential workers of the tribe.

Now, after half of the essential healthcare workers have been taken care of, they are moving on the public.

Elders 55 years and older with underlying health conditions and kidney dialysis patients were the first up to get their shots.

“Well shots are never fun, but when I was in the military, when I went to Vietnam they gave us about five shots in one day so I’m used to it. They don’t feel good, but they help you,” said recipient Austin Gillette.

Those with appointments were welcomed into the first field clinic to receive their first doses.

Public Health Nursing Director Marilyn Yellow Bird said they are looking to expand operations after receiving an overwhelming response from those who want the vaccine.

”We’re establishing a call center pretty soon which will really help us because we have literally been on our phones and doing vaccines and been on our phones answering and making appointments for the clinics,” said Yellow Bird.

North Segment representative Dr. Monica Mayer also received her vaccine after her tier was opened.

”I’m an enrolled member of this tribe who suffered through the small pox devastation, nearly extincted our race. And today we are still here, and I encourage everybody to get your vaccinations,” said Mayer.

Vaccine recipients were asked to stay for at least 20 minutes in the event of side effects.

Tribe officials said that out of more than 300 people to receive the first dose, there have only been two to show adverse effects. Saving Lives one vaccination at a time.

Vaccine clinics will be held Thursday, Friday and next week.

The next-tier scheduled includes elders 55 years and older and MHA language speakers, ceremony keepers and cultural advisors.

You can find more vaccine information through the tribe’s website here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.