Medical Center seeing patients returning with post-COVID complications

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After seeing a surge of COVID patients at the end of last year, the Jamestown Regional Medical Center is seeing patients returning with issues arising from the virus.

Of the 45 COVID patients admitted to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center in November, five returned with post-COVID complications.

Although COVID patient rooms are empty, emergency medical staff are busy caring for patients needing after-care related to the Coronavirus.

“They’re dealing with pulmonary issues, cardiac issues as a result of having to deal with COVID,” said Jenna Brendahl, who oversees infection control and employee health at the Medical Center.

In the emergency department, doctors are ordering more blood work.

“There has been an increase and uptick of blood clots in the legs and lungs,” said Dr. Steve Inglish, emergency department at Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

In other departments, patients who haven’t contracted the virus are having lasting effects on their health as well.

“We did see some patients that were delaying their screening exam, like mammograms, " said Jason Schaffer, radiology manager at the Medical Center.

Doctors speculate patients were canceling appointments over safety concerns in the hospital.

“We have had numerous instances where people have come in and it was good that they had the courage to come in and get those screening exams,” said Schaffer.

Doctors say the number of patients coming in to the ER hasn’t slowed down, and they are preparing for a potential second wave of COVID infections.

“I suspect in the next month or two we’ll probably have an uptick in virus cases,” said Inglish.

This time, doctors say they are ready.

“We are definitely more prepared than we were in November,” said Inglish.

As they carry on throughout the day not knowing what will come next, these health care workers are ready to face any challenge.

In the peak period of caring for COVID-19 patients, the Jamestown Regional Medical Center had eight to 10 patients a day, when it hit maximum capacity in November.

