Mandan to undergo road projects starting in spring

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re a regular driver on Mandan city streets, you’ll notice a few changes this year.

City officials are planning upcoming projects to help preserve and expand roads to accommodate a growing population.

One of the projects will take place right here on Main Street in Mandan. The other will happen right here at the intersection of Old Red Trail and Highway 1806.

As a Mandan driver, Hunter Shlosser knows the challenges of navigating the streets well.

“There is some potholes, but there is a lot of traffic on it, which causes wear and tear on the roads,” Shlosser said.

The Department of Transportation is working with the city to tackle both problems.

“They identified repairs that were needed and also needs related to the traffic signals. The city requested that we move forward and do a project to make these repairs,” said assistant local government engineer Stacy Hanson.

The six blocks on Main Street, from Collins Avenue to 10th Avenue NW, will undergo concrete pavement repair, lane reallocation and curb extensions.

The more than 30-year-old traffic lights on Sixth Avenue NE, Collins Avenue, Third Avenue NW and Sixth Avenue NW will also get an upgrade.

“That project became very important to just preserve the existing transportation system,” Hanson said. Switching gears, the city plans to widen Old Red Trail from Mandan to Collins, then widen Highway 1806 to the north past 27th Street NW and also add some turn lanes.

The DOT says the expansion of this intersection is meant to help with the growing population.

“We did want to be able to support adequate traffic growth and pedestrian accommodations,” Hanson said.

Shlosser says the improvements will make his daily commute much smoother.

“It’ll help traffic flow a lot better. Nobody wants to drive their expensive vehicle on rough roads-- banging them up and stuff like that,” Shlosser said.

The DOT says the changes will help everyone as the city continues to expand. Both projects are set to be completed in the fall of 2021.

