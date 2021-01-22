Man arrested for robbing Credit Union Bank in Bowman

BOWMAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bowman Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old suspect accused of robbing the Dakota West Credit Union.

According to police, Jeremy Mellmer walked into the bank around noon on Thursday and handed a note to the teller, instructing her that this was a robbery.

Police say Mellmer pulled a gun out of his jacket to scare the teller.

Witnesses told police Mellmer left the bank on a bike with the money and rode to his car in an ally before driving away.

North Dakota Highway Patrol located Mellmer driving on Highway 12 near Scranton where a pursuit began.

Law enforcement chased and arrested Mellmer in Adams County, 30 miles from Bowman where the robbery occurred.

Mellmer is booked at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center in Dickinson for robbery.

