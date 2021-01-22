Advertisement

Major Detroit, Mich., opioid dealer sentenced to 10 years in Federal Prison for narcotic firearms, charges

10-year sentence for drug, weapon charges
(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW TOWN, N.D., (KFYR) - A man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug and weapon charges.

Jorge Pitts, of Detroit, Mich., was sentenced following a traffic stop in New Town, N.D., that resulted in officers finding more than 1,600 oxycodone pills as well as a pistol and ammunition.

Pitts pleaded guilty to traveling to New Town with the intent to sell the drugs.

The drugs he traveled with was valued at $130,000.

