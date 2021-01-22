Main Street Minute: Dakota Burger Company adjusts to pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – A popular burger spot in the heart of Minot is getting back into the swing of things with COVID-19 restrictions beginning to loosen.This week, Your News Leader traveled downtown to check out what’s cooking at Dakota Burger!

Opening in October of 2019, this burger joint faced many challenges when the pandemic hit months later.

“Especially for a brand-new place, it was definitely very stressful. I was concerned about whether I was going to keep my employees employed. That was the most stress on me,” said Dakota Burger Company owner Jake Lockrem.

Luckily, they were able to adapt and fully embrace online ordering systems.

“We’ve partnered up with FoodDudes, they make deliveries for us. We are still doing our online orders for takeout. Rolling with the punches. That’s all we can do,” said Lockrem.

Not only giving back to our troops, but to teachers, first responders, and healthcare workers.

“First responders, law enforcement, military, ambulance, hospital staff, we give them 10% off every day and teachers are included in that,” said Lockrem.

Serving up a delicious burger for the people of the Magic City.

Dakota Burger Company is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

If you are feeling risky or extra hungry, they have a 2 lb. burger challenge that you can try.

If you eat in all in less than 30 minutes, burger and an additional one-pound of potatoes, your meal is free, and you get a T-shirt!

