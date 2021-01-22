Advertisement

Instacart to lay off about 1,800 workers

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at...
The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instacart is cutting its workforce by more than 1,800 employees.

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.

Instacart says it’s a result of changes in how it works with its partners.

For pickup orders, grocers are increasingly using Instacart’s platform to receive orders but leaning on their own workers, rather than Instacart, to fulfill them.

Instacart added hundreds of thousands of contract workers during the pandemic, but these cuts could show the company is rethinking its relationship with some grocers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone XL Pipeline
North Dakota and Montana lawmakers react to Keystone XL pipeline
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 2.4% daily rate; 7,407 tests, 152 positive, 13 deaths
Additional charges filed against driver in airborne crash
Berthold drug bust
Woman arrested after methamphetamine, cash found during traffic stop
Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Burgum asks President Biden to reconsider revoking pipeline permit

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
LIVE: Biden to sign executive actions expected to address food and unemployment aid
This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer...
Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
Photos from President Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
GALLERY: The Biden inauguration