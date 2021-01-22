Advertisement

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds

This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer...
This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer Woodley. Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO Jennifer Woodley is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. The organization announced last summer that she had been terminated as CEO after it discovered financial irregularities during a compliance review. (Polk County Jail via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has been arrested on three felony charges alleging she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children.

Jennifer Woodley was booked at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on Thursday on two counts of first-degree theft and the unauthorized use of a credit card. She was released on bond.

Police say the 40-year-old secretly awarded herself a $10,000 bonus in October 2019 that had not been approved by the organization’s board. In addition, Woodley allegedly made 84 unauthorized purchases on an organization credit card that were for her personal use, totaling more than $23,000 over a 10-month span.

She and her family now live in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone XL Pipeline
North Dakota and Montana lawmakers react to Keystone XL pipeline
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 2.4% daily rate; 7,407 tests, 152 positive, 13 deaths
Additional charges filed against driver in airborne crash
Berthold drug bust
Woman arrested after methamphetamine, cash found during traffic stop
Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Burgum asks President Biden to reconsider revoking pipeline permit

Latest News

2020 CWD Report shows infection rate increase
Bismarck Police investigating drive-by shooting; suspect at large
Major Detroit, Mich., opioid dealer sentenced to 10 years in Federal Prison for narcotic firearms, charges
Ziggy's Caribbean Cuisine
Ziggy’s Caribbean Cuisine rolls into Minot