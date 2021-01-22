Advertisement

Bismarck Police investigating drive-by shooting; suspect at large

(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting at midnight on Thursday in North Bismarck.

Police say there were multiple shots fired at a house in the 5600 block of Niagara Drive.

According to detectives the shooting was targeted.

No individuals inside the home were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at (701)-223-1212.

